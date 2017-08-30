How to choose a great champagne

“Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!” are rumoured to be the words uttered by Benedictine monk Dom Perignon after tasting his first batch of champagne.

We’re still as excited about Champagne as ‘ol Dom was many centuries ago. Champagne is celebratory, it’s elegant, it’s expensive, and it’s fiercely protected by The French.

Champagne can only be produced in a specific region of France. Every other bottle of bubbly is simply sparkling wine.

There are hundreds of different Champagnes to choose from, some ludicrously expensive, others not so much…. So how do you choose a good one?

“If you’re spending 30 dollars on a wine, buy Tasmanian any day. You’ll get a better bottle [of sparkling wine] from Tasmania than you will from anywhere” says Tyson. “But if your spending 150, the answer is champagne.”

If you’d like to brush up on your bubbles, start by reading Tyson Stelzer’s 2018 Champagne guide, Australia’s definitive book on all matters Champagne.

But if your more of an audiophile, just listen to his chat with Nerida, Sam and Kayley via the embedded player above!