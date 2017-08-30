Is your hearing aid still cutting it?

1 in 6 Australians have some form of hearing difficulty.

However, as is easily observable, not even close to this number wear hearing aids. While cost and accessibility continue to be prohibitive factors for people attaining hearing aids in the first place, some of this number also includes those who aren’t getting enough benefit from the hearing aids they have, meaning they simply aren’t wearing them.

If this is sounding familiar to you, here are some simple checks:

Check on the basics: make sure the hearing aid is clean, the batteries are fresh, it fits correctly and is generally functioning. Measure the benefit: this means comparing your hearing with and without the use of aids. A great resource for this is the Blamey Saunders Hears speech perception online test. If you’re not showing at least a 50% improvement in your results with your hearing aids compared to without them, it might be time to seek a different solution.

Hearing loss is a progressive problem that has a tendency to sneak up on us. For that reason, it’s always good to be reminded that the solution you sought yesterday might not be compatible with the needs you have today.

For even more information, including details about how Blamey Saunders hearing aids are designed to be adjusted as your needs change, have a listen to Ed Phillips chat to Peter Blamey in the player above.