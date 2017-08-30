Sarah Jane Kelly -The Night Alive

O’Punksky’s Theatre in association with Red Line Productions is thrilled to present the Australian premiere of Conor McPherson’s The Night Alive for a limited season at the Old Fitz Theatre from September 13.

Tommy’s not a bad man, he’s getting by. Renting a run-down room in his Uncle Maurice’s house, just about keeping his ex-wife and kids at arm’s length and rolling from one get-rich-quick scheme to another with his pal Doc. Then one day he comes to the aid of Aimee, who’s not had it easy herself, struggling through life the only way she knows how. Their past won’t let go easily. But together there’s a glimmer of hope they could make something more of their lives. Something extraordinary. Perhaps.

Conor McPherson’s New York Drama Critics Circle Award-winning play deftly mines the humanity to be found in the most unlikely of situations. An Irish story with a universal message, The Night Alive has had critically acclaimed seasons in London, Dublin, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Co-founder of O’Punksky’s Theatre and acclaimed actor and director, Maeliosa Stafford (The Tempest, The Seafarer), will direct this Australian premiere production. The remaining O’Punksky’s co-founders Patrick Dickson (Richard III, The Seafarer) and John O’Hare (Mr Stink, The Seafarer) will act in the production alongside cast members Laurence Coy (Of Mice and Men, The Young Tycoons), Sarah Jane Kelly (Fawlty Towers Live, Threnody) and Darren Sabadina (The Heidi Chronicles, Ruben Guthrie).

“Something bright and beautiful pulses in the shadows of The Night Alive… I do not use the word extraordinary simply as a critic tacking on a blurb-friendly adjective… [McPherson] has a singular gift of making the ordinary glow with an extra dimension, like a gentle phosphorescence waiting to be coaxed into radiance.”

– New York Times

“The beauty of McPherson’s writing is that peripheral, shimmery weirdness, the tug at your sleeve of something so otherworldly and luminous, you can’t bear to turn around and look. What’s going on? A spellbinding and absolutely gorgeous new play by one of the true poets of the theater, that’s what. *****“

– Time Out

THE NIGHT ALIVE

Presented by O’Punksky’s Theatre in association with Red Line Productions

Written by Conor McPherson

Directed by Maeliosa Stafford

Produced by Hillary Ray

Assistant Directed by Mathew Lee

Set Design by Amanda McNamara

Lighting Design by Alex Holver

Costume Design by Alison Bradshaw

With Laurence Coy, Patrick Dickson, Sarah Jane Kelly, John O’Hare and Darren Sabadina

Venue: Old Fitz Theatre, 129 Dowling Street (Cnr Cathedral Street), Woolloomooloo

Season: 13 September – 14 October

Times: Tues-Sat 8:15pm, Sunday 6:30pm

Running Time: 100 minutes (no interval)

Price: $42 Adult, $35 Concession, $30 Previews and Cheap Tuesday

Bookings: www.redlineproductions.com.au