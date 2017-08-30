Should we be keeping native animals as pets?

 

Recently there was a conservation group in Sydney advocating people to consider keeping Native Animals as pets.

 

RE-WILDING AUSTRALIA says we should take as much care of native wildlife as we do look after our own pets. We’d have a lot of fun, and support threatened species by raising them in our homes.

 

Dr Rob Zammit is a veteran vet…from VineYard.com.au says some native animals you cannot own, some you need a permit to own… eg: dingoes and quokkas.

 

Dr Zammit also raises some interesting points about putting animals on antidepressants and anxiety tablets… listen in to the podcast for more details.

 

 

