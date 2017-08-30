The most important finance tip at any age

Congratulations. Just by clicking on this article and starting to read, in a manner of speaking, you’re already following one of the most important pieces of financial advice.

How? You care. You’re engaged. You’re ready and eager to learn more.

This, according to Jason Adreissen from Stateplus, is the necessary foundation that everything else is built on. Interest in your own financial situation is always valuable, no matter your personal or financial circumstances.

And the good news is more and more people are following this golden rule. 5 years ago, surveys showed people only starting seriously seeking advice with their finances once when they achieved $250,000 worth of assets. Now that threshold has become $80,000.

Even the younger generations are becoming more aware of their finances. With increased talk about the difficulty of breaking into the housing market, Gen Ys and millennials have had both their saving and spending put in perspective. Regardless of whether they choose to forgo the avo toast or not, it’s a more mindful choice.

Of course, interest and awareness is just the first step. Action is always needed to form good habits. But taking a first step is a lot more meaningful when you already know where you are.

And hey, you’re clearly interested. So, what’s next?

