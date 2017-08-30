Tori Forsyth -The Grave Robbers Daughter

One of our absolute favourites the amazing Tori Forsyth joins us in the studio to talk about her stunning new single “Grave Robbers Daughter”

Currently supporting Shane Nicholson on his Love and Blood National Tour, Tori explains working with the award-winning producer. “I’ll never forget receiving the message from Shane asking if I was interested in having a meeting with Lost Highway. Fast forward a year and here we are. Working with Shane on this record was a given after he engineered my debut EP and I feel privileged to have him so involved. There was a really special energy present while creating the album. Maybe because the opportunity was attributed to Shane’s belief in me in the first place. This being my first record, I was very pedantic and head strong about the album that I wanted to create. After the first day in the studio, I realised that Shane and I were on the same page and I’m beyond stoked.”

The ‘Grave Robber’s Daughter’ video was produced by Spilting Films and directed by Bradley Murnane. Shot in Swanhaven, down the south coast of NSW the video is set in the 1950’s, following the story of a day in the life of young housewife stuck in a mundane routine of obsessive cleaning, house chores and perfecting her appearance. The married couple have been struggling to communicate as their relationship survives by material possession, social standards with divorce frowned upon in their community. It portrays the breakdown of a relationship with issues running deep despite the outward appearance of ‘normality’.