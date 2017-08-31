Brooklyn… you Beauty

Take a break from busy Manhattan and discover the delights of Brooklyn!

Just over the Brooklyn Bridge lies a world of elegance and suburban peace. Brooklyn is one of New York’s five boroughs and a delightful experience for visitors who enjoy a bit of old world charm.

Talking Lifestyle presenter Dee Dee Dunleavy is there right now and sent us this superb photo of neighbourhood architecture. Thanks Dee Dee!

Tim Webster speaks to sponsor Flight Centre Consultant, John Droolus about what makes a trip to the USA so special and chats to Travel Writer, Jo Stewart about the features which make Brooklyn so beautiful.