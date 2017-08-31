Power of positive thinking… does it work?

What do you say to a team of seasoned athletes to shift their mindset ahead of a critical match?

One philanthropist tells them that nothing is going to hit you harder than life itself – not tackles, not scrums, not losing… but you have to keep fighting…

The NRL’s Manly Sea Eagle’s team was looking at a disappointing end to the season. They had lost 4 of 5 previous games and had a tough run to the Finals… So their owner, Scott Penn, called in Michael Crossland.

Manly scored 7 points in the dying minutes to level the game and went on to win in extra time with a field goal keeping their season alive for another week…

Michael Crossland is a philanthropist, author and public speaker who has spent 25% of his life in hospital… cancer, heart attack, more tumours recently.

