The Difference Between Father’s Day and Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is one of the most celebrated occasions of the year.

We often bring our mums out for an extravagant lunch, or shower them with meaningful cards or gifts.

Father’s Day is another story.

Dads are often just showered in low-budget socks and jocks.

But why is there such a difference between how kid’s approach Mother’s Day and Father’s Day?

Paul Merrill is the author of the hilarious book, ‘Muddle Your Way through Fatherhood’.

He joined Sam Stove and Kayley Harris for a chat about fatherhood and his perfect Father’s Day.

