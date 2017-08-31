The midlife crisis is a real thing… and it’s not just men!

A new study has found the midlife crisis is real… researchers have been following 1.3 million people in more than 50 countries, measuring their feelings as they age, and the results are in.

Scientists say there is a measurable decline in happiness as we get older… it starts in our 30s and continues through our 40s. Then, around 50, we switch…and we begin to feel satisfied with our lives again…

Critics say the finding is a fraud. They ask the question: is it a mid-life crisis, or simply a healthy re-evaluation of our priorities…if someone close to us dies, and we start to think about how short life can be? Isn’t that just a normal reaction?

Professor Bob Montgomery is a clinical health and forensic psychologist…who says a mid-life crisis is a real thing… but not everyone will experience it.

Listen in to the podcast to hear more about the early signs and key indicators