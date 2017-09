Why is wine so expensive at restaurants?

Have you ever wondered why restaurants are allowed to charge us so much for a bottle of wine?

Some would argue they should be charged with stealing! An ordinary bottle of wine, for which we might pay 15 or 20 dollars in a bottle shop goes for three and four times that price in a restaurant.

Is it just because they can?

Ben Malouf, CEO of First Vintage Wines, has some inside knowledge to share. Listen in to the podcast to hear more.