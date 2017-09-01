Puka Up For Mental Health



Former AFL Legend and Mental Health Crusader Wayne Schwass has announced his new mental health podcast series PukaUp.



The podcast sees Wayne talking to well known people and leaders about their experience of mental health and emotional wellbeing issues or their work in their chosen fields.



In the first episode Wayne talks to former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard in her capacity as the recently appointed Chair of Beyond Blue. Julia talks about a range of issues including; the legacy of Jeff Kennett in establishing an organisation to raise awareness and increase action in the area of mental health, the impact on her of her father’s profession as a psychiatric nurse and the organisation’s future focus on suicide and building resilience among young people.



Wayne chats with Ed on Better Living about mental health and his latest podcast project. Listen above.



www.pukaup.com

