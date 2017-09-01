The Laser Beak Man Puppet Show

Laser Beak Man is a technicolor superhero with a bright red beak, green glasses, and a blue cape.

Laser Beak Man is the local hero of Power City, the most beautiful city in the world, clean, pure, and perfect.

The colourful superhero is a cartoon character created by Brisbane artist Tim Sharp. Tim has autism, and when he was diagnosed at age 3, the doctors told his mother Judy that he would never talk, or go to school, or even be capable of learning.

But then Tim created Laser Beak Man, a character which he drew every day, and it gave him an outlet to express himself creatively and share his feelings through art.

Tim is now an internationally acclaimed artist, and Laser Beak Man has been exhibited all over the world. He’s even had songs written about him.

On top of it all, Laser Beak Man has been brought to life in puppet form by The Dead Puppet Society, and you can catch the show at the upcoming Brisbane Festival, proudly supported by The Star.



David Morton is the Artistic Director of The Dead Puppet Society and he spoke with Kayley and Nick on Friday Night Live with The Star.