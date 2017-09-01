There is so much more to Anaheim than Disneyland

We’ve all heard of the joys of Disneyland but Anaheim has plenty more to offer.

A short trip from LA will take you to Anaheim where the shopping’s so good celebrities leave home to find a bargain! The streets are vibrant, the food plentiful and of course the fun from the world’s most famous playground will delight not only the kids but the grown ups too!

Tim Webster spoke to The Senior Vice President of Marketing at Visit Anaheim, Charles Harris talks to Tim about all the delights of Anaheim.

Flight Centre Consultant and sponsor John Droolus, has great deals and a bus tour to highlight the best California has to offer.