What are the best treatments for cholesterol?

A recent study from Harvard University in the United States has found that any cholesterol in the blood could be potentially lethal.

Researchers reported that cardiovascular patients who eliminate almost all traces of low-density lipoprotein, or “bad” cholesterol, from their bloodstreams are more than 40 per cent less likely to suffer heart attacks or strokes than those with typical levels of the molecule.

The findings were presented this week at the European ­Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, and published in The Lancet. The results demonstrate clear benefits from lowering cholesterol “far below” recommended levels. They come to light as auth­orities consider subsidising a ­cholesterol-lowering drug that helps the liver flush out cholesterol, unlike statins, which impede the production of the molecule.

Here is Associate Professor David Sullivan from the Sydney Medical School at the University of Sydney.