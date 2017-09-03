Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday, September 3

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!

If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1 – 1.30 pm Sunday.

Here are the items from the Sunday August 27th show:

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number Jane Sydney Selling a 12 piece dinner set 02 9525 8325 Jenny Blackburn VIC Two brand new evening dresses and 4x pairs of shoes 03 9893 5304 Audrey Penshurst Coffee table and sofa bed 02 9579 3458 Jessie Braybrook VIC Electric scooter 03 9312 4426 Emma Blacktown Ski boots 02 9622 4978 Kay Bradbury SYD Selling two cane bar stools 0406 673 935 Murray Fortitude Valley QLD Champion juice extractor 0429 083 976 David Marrickville NSW 3 piece leather lounge 02 9519 7620 Michelle Ryde Ab rocket twister 0407 293 454 Joseph Little Bay NSW Set of gold clubs + a water purifier 0427 876 110 Dawn Brisbane Ladies golf clubs and manual buggy 07 3359 3984 Michelle Kingsgrove 60’s era evinrude outdoor motor, lawnmower (ride on) and grass catcher 02 9592 0850 Denise Ryde Selling a fridge 02 9807 8128 Ivy Melbourne FREE: Wooden cot w/ drawers and a child’s wardrobe 03 9850 1734 Anna Frankston VIC 5 litre slow cooker and electric frying pan 03 9783 9925

Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).

We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items

Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks

Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.

No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away