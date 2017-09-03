Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday, September 3

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!
Here are the items from the Sunday August 27th show:
|Name
|Suburb
|Items (3 max. pp)
|Contact number
|Jane
|Sydney
|Selling a 12 piece dinner set
|02 9525 8325
|Jenny
|Blackburn VIC
|Two brand new evening dresses and 4x pairs of shoes
|03 9893 5304
|Audrey
|Penshurst
|Coffee table and sofa bed
|02 9579 3458
|Jessie
|Braybrook VIC
|Electric scooter
|03 9312 4426
|Emma
|Blacktown
|Ski boots
|02 9622 4978
|Kay
|Bradbury SYD
|Selling two cane bar stools
|0406 673 935
|Murray
|Fortitude Valley QLD
|Champion juice extractor
|0429 083 976
|David
|Marrickville NSW
|3 piece leather lounge
|02 9519 7620
|Michelle
|Ryde
|Ab rocket twister
|0407 293 454
|Joseph
|Little Bay NSW
|Set of gold clubs + a water purifier
|0427 876 110
|Dawn
|Brisbane
|Ladies golf clubs and manual buggy
|07 3359 3984
|Michelle
|Kingsgrove
|60’s era evinrude outdoor motor, lawnmower (ride on) and grass catcher
|02 9592 0850
|Denise
|Ryde
|Selling a fridge
|02 9807 8128
|Ivy
|Melbourne
|FREE: Wooden cot w/ drawers and a child’s wardrobe
|03 9850 1734
|Anna
|Frankston VIC
|5 litre slow cooker and electric frying pan
|03 9783 9925
Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).
We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.
Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away