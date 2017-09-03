Jess Pryles – Hardcore Carnivore

Spring has just arrived and the weekend is the perfect time to fire up the barbecue.

Well, do we have a book for you! Jess Pryles was born in Australia and and now lives in Texas. She has just released her very first book called ‘Hardcore Carnivore’.

It’s a fabulous collection recipes looking at the best ways to enjoy delicious chicken, game, pork, lamb and beef.

In her book, Jess explains the importance of temperature when it comes to cooking meat. Also how to season, smoke and everything in between. Basically ‘Hardcore Carnivore’ will have you cooking meat like a seasoned pro.

Jess Pryles is a cook, author, and TV personality. She is also the the co-founder of the Australasian Barbecue Alliance and joins us for a chat.