Are kitchen conundrums ruining your life?

Richard Cornish is a wonderfully entertaining food writer for Fairfax… his Brain Food column is read by a 1/4 of a million people every week, and he’s just written a new book: Brain Food: A Culinary Cornucopia of Questions.

There are some questions burning at the heart of every kitchen. Is pork butt the new pork belly? Whose room temperature are we talking about? And can you freeze cheese? (Yes, but why would you want to?)

Cornish’s new book covers food science, etiquette, myth-busting, history and common sense….

