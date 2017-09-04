Should we ban “the shout” at the pub?

An interesting piece in Fairfax papers this morning about something that could divide the Nation… “the shout” in the pub, is it a good or bad thing?

The basic finding: Most people don’t like the shout…

Apparently, we don’t like being forced to buy drinks for everyone else, especially if they want to get smashed and you just want to be sociable.

Anna Musson is our etiquette expert from goodmanners.com.au who says the Aussie way to deal with delicate issues is to use humour… Anna also says “don’t be the person who doesn’t buy rounds for your mates”.

As always Anna has plenty of good tips on the right thing to do… or not do…

Listen in to the podcast to hear more…