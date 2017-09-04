Ethical Dilemmas Of Everyday Life

Do I buy eggs laid by free-range chooks or the cheaper ones from caged birds? Do I tell my best friend I saw her boyfriend kissing another girl? Do I lie to my mum by telling her I will wear the jumper she bought me, even though it’s the ugliest jumper in the world?

Every day our lives are punctuated by points of decision. Some of these decisions will be momentous, remembered for decades: most will go unnoticed, by us and by others. Yet all our choices matter: taken as a whole, they shape our lives and contribute to the rhythms of the world.

Ed speaks with Dr Simon Longstaff, Author of Everyday Ethics about these dilemmas. Listen above.