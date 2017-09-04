Mark Vincent

The talented tenor, winner of Australia’s Got Talent 2009, joins David in the studio this morning. They talk about Mark’s latest album, A Tribute to Mario Lanza, and the respect and admiration Mark has for the late, great performer.
Tour dates:
BRISBANE – Sunday 29 October 2017 at 5pm
Concert Hall, QPAC / Book at qpac.com.au
SYDNEY – Thursday 9 November 2017 at 8pm
State Theatre / Book at ticketmaster.com.au
MELBOURNE – Sunday 12 November 2017 at 5pm
Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall / Book at artscentremelbourne.com.au
Get your tickets here.