Mark Vincent

The talented tenor, winner of Australia’s Got Talent 2009, joins David in the studio this morning. They talk about Mark’s latest album, A Tribute to Mario Lanza, and the respect and admiration Mark has for the late, great performer.

Tour dates:

BRISBANE – Sunday 29 October 2017 at 5pm

Concert Hall, QPAC / Book at qpac.com.au

SYDNEY – Thursday 9 November 2017 at 8pm

State Theatre / Book at ticketmaster.com.au

MELBOURNE – Sunday 12 November 2017 at 5pm

Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall / Book at artscentremelbourne.com.au

