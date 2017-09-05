Should teenagers have part-time jobs?

We’ve been talking this morning about part time jobs you might have had as a teenager… paper runs, prescription drop-offs for your local chemist.

But here’s the thing… is it still OK for young people to have those jobs? Is it still safe? And if they don’t do any paid work, should mum and dad give them pocket money?

Michelle Mitchell is a parenting expert, she specialises in teenagers…and she’s just released a new book: Parenting Teenage Girls In the Age of a New Normal.

She says to give them a set amount of money each week and expects them to manage their own purchases…they’ll have to set priorities.