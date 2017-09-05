Love wine? Try it from a keg!

Sometimes you’re so keen for a glass of wine, you wish it came in keg-size.

Well, forget wishing your life away because it’s actually happened.

You can’t go down to your local bottle-o and grab a mini vat of Merlot, but thanks to an Aussie company you can now get wine on tap at certain restaurants and bars.

But apart from looking cooler when it’s getting poured, why would you actually want wine served from a keg?

It’s a question wine guru Ben Malouf, asked Tom O’Donnell from Riot Wine Co, the team behind the idea. The answer may surprise you.

Stream the full chat with Tom via the above player.