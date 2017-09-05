The ancient art of fermentation



Thanks to an increasing awareness of the crucial role probiotic-rich foods play in our wellbeing, the art of fermentation is experiencing a renaissance.



Keffir, kombucha, filmjolk, vinegar, miso, sauerkraut… the list goes on! These are just some of the many fermented foods we’re drinking, tossing into salads and popping on sandwiches…



Australia’s Fermented Foods Queen Holly Davis has just released her latest book FERMENT and she joined Ed and Chef Daniel to share some secrets of the ancient art of fermentation. Listen above.



Meet Holly